ZAMBIA MOURNS FALLEN SOLDIER IN UNITED NATIONS MISSION



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the death of Staff Sergeant Alick Banda of the Zambia Army, who passed away due to illness while serving under the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic.





The President said the late soldier made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and carried Zambia’s name with honour while on international duty.





He expressed condolences to Staff Sergeant Banda’s family, stating that the nation mourns with them during this difficult time.





President Hichilema added that Zambia will remember the fallen soldier’s dedication and service, and prayed that God grants him eternal peace.