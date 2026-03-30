🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Zambia Moves Toward 24-Hour Economy as Government Lifts Night Travel Ban





Government will begin rolling out the first phase of its proposed 24-hour economy by lifting the night travel ban on commercial trucks and buses effective 1st April 2026, in a move aimed at increasing the flow of goods and extending economic activity beyond traditional hours.





Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga said the policy shift is designed to unlock productivity across key sectors by allowing continuous movement of goods and services.



At the centre of the rollout is logistics.





The Kazungula One-Stop Border Post will transition to 24-hour operations, a step expected to improve trade efficiency and support small and medium enterprises that rely on cross-border supply chains.



“This will allow businesses to order goods at night and trade during the day.”



At face value, the move is operational.



But in context, it signals a broader attempt to recalibrate how Zambia’s economy functions, particularly in sectors constrained by time-bound activity and logistical delays.





The approach is phased.



Government has indicated that implementation will be demand-driven, with retail and service sectors identified as early adopters. This suggests a gradual expansion rather than a full-scale shift, allowing systems to adjust as participation grows.





The economic logic is clear.



Extended hours increase utilisation of infrastructure, create space for additional income streams, and potentially expand employment opportunities, particularly in urban and trade-linked areas.





But the rollout comes with external pressures.



The Minister cautioned that ongoing tensions in the Middle East are already affecting global supply chains, with likely consequences for fuel prices and currency stability.





This link is direct. Higher fuel costs increase transport expenses, which in turn affect the viability of extended-hour operations. Pressure on the kwacha could further raise the cost of imports, complicating the very trade flows the policy seeks to enhance.





This creates a dual dynamic. On one hand, Zambia is attempting to expand internal economic activity. On the other, it remains exposed to external shocks that could influence the cost and sustainability of that expansion.





The policy is therefore both an opportunity and a test.



If effectively implemented, it could improve efficiency and unlock new economic rhythms. If constrained by rising costs and weak uptake, its impact may remain limited in the short term.





What happens next will depend on execution.



Whether businesses adopt extended hours, whether infrastructure can support continuous operations, and whether external pressures remain manageable will determine how far the 24-hour model takes hold.



For now, the shift begins with movement. And from April, Zambia’s economy will begin to stretch beyond the clock.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu