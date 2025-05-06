ZAMBIA-MOZAMBIQUE JOINT PERMANENT COMMISSION ON DEFENCE AND SECURITY OPENS IN CHILANGA

The 13th Session of the Zambian Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security has opened at Twangale Park in Chilanga District.

The four-day event is expected to address defence and security matters affecting Zambia and Mozambique.

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr. Maambo Haamaundu has urged the two countries to work together and fight transnational crimes.

Mr. Haamaundu says irregular migration, smuggling, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism are some of the threats that need to be fought.

Speaking when he officially opened the Senior Officials Meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission, Mr. Haamaundu said there is need for collective effort which will result in peace and security in the region.

“Peace and security are a prerequisite to national development. As Zambia, we are committed to ensure that this Joint Permanent Commission is successful and delivers for our two countries,” said Mr. Haamaundu.

And Mozambique’s Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr. Casmiro Augusto Mueio said insecurity in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region must be resolved.

Mr. Mueio said cooperation among states in resolving insecurity must be prioritised.

“Let us work together as one and find a common approach under the spirit of unity, ” said Mr. Mueio.

The Zambian delegation to the 13th Session of the Zambia-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security includes Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Mr. Dickson Matembo, Zambia National Service Commander Lt Gen Eng Maliti Solochi II, Zambia Army Director Operations Brig Gen Barry Mutale, Zambia Air Force Chief of Operations Brig Gen Lloyd Chonya, Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphel Musamba and Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Frederick Chilukutu.

Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma and Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Mr. Jack Mwiimbu and their Mozambican counterparts are expected to join the Joint Permanent Commission on Wednesday when it culminates into the Ministerial Meeting.

