ZAMBIA MUST LEARN FROM UGANDA ON GOVERNANCE- KALABA





By Dakiyoni



Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba says ZAMBIA must mature its Democracy to the level of UGANDA and that as a country we must adopt the principles of Democracy in UGANDA.





In his Congratulatory message to President Elect, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Harry Kabala said the peace and unity being demonstrated in UGANDA is something ZAMBIA must learn from.





Kalaba says as Zambia heads towards the August General Elections, she has alot to learn from UGANDA and its Government.