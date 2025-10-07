ZAMBIA MUST NEVER WALK THE RWANDAN PATH — TRIBAL POLITICS HAVE NO PLACE IN OUR DEMOCRACY

By Chilufya Kasonde

Zambia’s peace and unity have always been the envy of many African nations — a shining example of how diversity can coexist under one flag. But recent tribal remarks by some politicians, including former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, have sparked widespread condemnation and reignited the debate about the dangers of tribal politics in the country.

Mumbi Phiri’s recent comments, viewed by many as divisive and reckless, have been interpreted as a desperate attempt to resuscitate her political relevance by playing the tribal card. Yet, this kind of rhetoric is not only outdated — it is toxic and dangerous. It undermines decades of national unity painstakingly built by the founding fathers under the enduring motto: “One Zambia, One Nation.”

Across the country, citizens are demanding firm action against politicians who promote ethnic division for personal or partisan gain. Zambians are rightly asking: why should anyone be allowed to insult the unity that has kept our nation peaceful for 60 years?

The calls are growing for law enforcement agencies to take decisive steps. Many believe that politicians who advocate for tribalism should be arrested and their parties deregistered. The logic is simple — tribal politics are not just divisive; they are a threat to national security.

History offers a grim warning. The 1994 Rwandan Genocide, which claimed more than 800,000 lives, began with the same kind of hate speech and tribal incitement we are now hearing from some quarters. What started as “mere talk” in Rwanda quickly escalated into one of the darkest chapters in human history. Zambia cannot — and must not — allow such seeds of hatred to take root here.

Our country has thrived because of unity. From the early days of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s leadership, Zambians learned that no tribe is superior to another, and that our differences are a source of strength, not division. Politicians who forget this lesson must be reminded, forcefully if necessary, that tribalism is not freedom of expression — it is incitement to disunity.

As Zambia approaches the 2026 General Elections, citizens must remain vigilant and reject any leader who seeks to divide them along tribal lines. Leadership should be earned through ideas, integrity, and service — not through the manipulation of ethnic identities.

It is time for institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Human Rights Commission, and law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure that those who promote tribal hatred face consequences. The country’s stability and unity must be protected at all costs.

Zambia must never walk the Rwandan path. The peace we enjoy today is fragile — and it will only endure if we collectively reject tribal politics and those who thrive on it.

One Zambia, One Nation — forever.

image: Reddit