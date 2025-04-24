Zambia Must Prosper did NOT copy UPND’s Ten Point Plan- KBF

Response from Zambia Must Prosper – Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) @



Your comment reflects a common misconception. Let’s set the record straight.



1. Zambia Must Prosper did NOT copy UPND’s Ten Point Plan.

In fact, it is UPND that borrowed lofty ideas from others and has utterly failed to implement them. Where is the job creation they promised? Where is the reduced cost of living? Where is the free education that doesn’t compromise quality?



ZMP’s Blueprint is not a wish list — it is a practical action plan with timelines, grounded in experience, constitutional values, and fiscal discipline.



ZMP Timeline as Outlined in Book 1 & 2



Phase 1: The First 100 Days (Immediate Impact)



Restore Rule of Law: Stop weaponizing law enforcement. End selective justice.



Restructure ECZ & ACC for independence.



Slash wasteful government expenditure – cut on bloated delegations and travel.



Lower PAYE threshold and cost of basic food commodities through subsidies and targeted tax reforms.



Emergency Youth Employment Taskforce to absorb unemployed youths into productive public works.



Phase 2: 6 Months – 1 Year (Stabilization & Reform)



Introduce an Emergency Citizens Relief Budget, reorienting resources to fuel, mealie meal, education, and medicines.



Agricultural Revolution: District-based equipment depots, free starter packs (first year only), and mandatory outgrower schemes.



Public Transport Reform: Begin National Bus Fleet project, and plan new rail development.





Anti-Corruption Tribunal setup to fast-track high-level graft cases.



Phase 3: 2 to 3 Years (Reconstruction & Expansion)



Zambia Reconstruction Fund: A national development fund jointly run with private sector and diaspora.



Introduce bullet train plan between Lusaka – Ndola – Solwezi – Nakonde – Chipata corridors.



Education & Skills Hub Setup: Vocational and entrepreneurial schools in all 10 provinces.



New Mining Law: Ensure Zambians benefit from their resources — equity, not exploitation.



Phase 4: By Year 5 (Results & Accountability)



Zambia must become a Regional Food Powerhouse



Over 500,000 permanent jobs created across agriculture, transport, infrastructure and mining value chains.



Clean audits in key institutions (MoF, ZESCO, Ministry of Education)



Reversal of dependency on donor funding.



Alternative Budget Commitment



Unlike UPND, we will publish an Alternative National Budget Proposal to demonstrate that ZMP is ready to govern. It will include:



Real funding sources (local and diaspora)



Spending priorities that touch citizens directly — not just foreign investors



Debt renegotiation strategies



Fiscal decentralization to empower local councils



ZMP is not just another party. We are a movement of solutions, not slogans. Zambia doesn’t need another “plan” — it needs people who can implement.



Legal Disclaimer: This message is a form of civic and political expression protected under Article 20 of the Zambian Constitution and international Law