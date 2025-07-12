ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER PRESIDENT ATTENDS ST. AUGUSTINE PARISH FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST





…..Donates K10,000 and Pledges 100 Desks



Lusaka – July 12, 2025



The President of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) and Member of the Tonse Alliance, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, Saturday 12th July 2025 graced and Represented the Tonse Alliance at a fundraising breakfast hosted by St. Augustine Catholic Parish in Kalikiliki Township, Lusaka, in support of the parish’s efforts to construct a multipurpose hall and classroom block.





The well-attended event brought together parishioners, community members, and invited guests in a show of solidarity for the parish’s developmental goals. In a gesture of goodwill and commitment to community development, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya made a personal donation of K10,000 and further pledged 100 desks toward the project.





Speaking at the event, President KBF praised the initiative as a symbol of community empowerment and the Church’s continued role in supplementing national development.





*”A strong nation is built on strong communities. I commend St. Augustine Parish for this vision, which will serve not only the Church but the youth and the wider Kalikiliki community. I am honored to support this cause,” he said.*





Parish priest Fr. Godfrey P. Mashilipa expressed gratitude for the donation and the overwhelming support from both the Church and civic leaders. He noted that the multipurpose hall and classroom block would serve as vital spaces for education, skills training, and parish gatherings.





“This project will uplift our community, especially the children. We thank all who continue to support us, including our guest, President Kelvin Fube Bwalya, for standing with us in faith and action,” he said.





The event concluded with prayers and a vote of thanks, with organizers reiterating their appeal for continued support as fundraising efforts continue.



The construction of the new facilities is expected to begin later this year, subject to the availability of sufficient funds.