Zambia National Women’s Lobby Encourages Aspiring Women Politicians to Prepare for 2026 Elections

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) is calling on women aspiring to enter the political arena and contest leadership positions in the 2026 general elections to start their preparations early. This is according to a statement released by Ms. Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi,ZNWL National Board Chairperson.The organization is particularly extending this call to women who vied for political office in the 2021 general elections but did not succeed, urging them to consider re-entering the political arena with the valuable experience they have gained.

Women interested in contesting positions in the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government elections in 2026 are encouraged to make the necessary preparations now. In situations where women candidates lack essential qualifications, such as the Grade 12 certificate, the ZNWL advises them to quickly register for the General Certificate in Education (GCE) examination.

For those women who aspire to political leadership but are currently unaffiliated with any political party, ZNWL suggests identifying a political party whose principles align with their leadership goals. To enhance their chances of adoption or nomination by a political party, these women need to position themselves effectively by demonstrating their commitment and hard work to the party.

Moreover, ZNWL calls upon women who are already members of political parties to unite and offer support to women possessing leadership qualities, facilitating their adoption as candidates during elections. By utilizing their collective influence and the power of their numbers, women within political parties can work towards ensuring not only representation within the party but also on a national level.

The significance of having a substantial number of women in leadership roles, at all levels of governance, cannot be overstated. ZNWL believes this will set a positive example for the future and drive more gender-inclusive policies and practices.

Furthermore, the organization encourages women to register as voters and to motivate other women, especially those engaged in politics, to seize the opportunity of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in various parts of the country.

ZNWL reiterates that women’s participation in politics is vital for enhancing democracy and ensuring that the diverse needs of citizens, particularly women, are addressed effectively. Women, regardless of their background, should express their interest in political participation and leadership at all levels.

Ms. Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi,

ZNWL National Board Chairperson