ZAMBIA NEEDS A PEOPLE – FIRST ENERGY PLAN – KALABA



… built on realistic forecasting and long-term investment so its citizens are never left in the dark again.





LUSAKA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER, 21, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says Zambia needs a people-first energy plan built on realistic forecasting and long-term investment so its citizens are never left in the dark again.





Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles this morning that currently the county is facing one of the most severe energy disruptions in its history adding that in many areas, power is off for up to 21 hours a day, affecting families, clinics, schools, and businesses nationwide.





He said this crisis did not appear out of nowhere, saying for years, experts and many of stakeholders who follow the energy sector warned that domestic supply must be secured before exporting power.





“That guidance was available and it was not prioritised.Now the impact is clear. Small businesses are struggling, students cannot study at night, food is spoiling, and essential services are under pressure. Ordinary Zambians are carrying the cost of decisions they did not make,” he said.





“This is not about blame. It is about truth and responsibility. Zambia needs a people-first energy plan built on realistic forecasting and long-term investment so its citizens are never left in the dark again. As usual, mine is to provide the checks and balances. Whether that guidance is followed is their choice,” the CF leader said.



