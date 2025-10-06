ZAMBIA NEEDS HEALING FROM TRIBAL TALK…Harry Kalaba is the unifying factor ahead of the 2026 polls- Robert Chansa

ZAMBIA NEEDS HEALING FROM TRIBAL TALK – CHANSA

… says Citizens First President Harry Kalaba is the unifying factor ahead of the 2026 polls.

LUSAKA, Monday, October, 06, 2025 [Smart Eagles]

Revamp Development Change President Robert Chansa has reaffirmed his support for Citizens First party leader Harry Kalaba ahead of the 2026 General elections.

Mr. Chansa says the CF leader is the only unifying factor amidst escalating tribal talks in the nation.

“Zambia needs healing from tribal talks. Harry KALABA is the only one who can stop tribal talks and bring reconciliation in Zambia and he is the best Presidential candidate for next year’s elections, ” Mr. Chansa said