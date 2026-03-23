ZAMBIA ‘NOW A LAUGHING STOCK’  REV.  SUMAILI  BLAMES UPND OVER EDGAR LUNGU  BURIAL DELAY

ZAMBIA ‘NOW A LAUGHING STOCK’ REV. SUMAILI BLAMES UPND OVER ECL BURIAL DELAY





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has charged that Zambia has not made progress in upholding national values and principles during the four years of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Rev. Sumaili says the country has experienced declining standards in governance, patriotism, national unity, democracy and constitutionalism attributing the situation to what she describes as the prolonged delay in the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Rev. Sumaili said Zambia has become a world laughing stock due to unresolved legal issues that have kept Mr. Lungu unburied for nearly ten months.





She argued that had the country made progress in upholding morality, President Hakainde Hichilema would have adhered to the wishes of the late president and his family, who she said have remained in prolonged mourning.





Rev. Sumaili further stated that Mr Lungu’s soul has not yet rested in peace, adding that the continued delay in his burial carries both spiritual and physical consequences.



Edgar Lungu died on 5th June 2025 but has not yet been buried.



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