Zambia Police Crack Down on Online Scammers



The Zambia Police Service’s Cyber Security Task Force has successfully apprehended two individuals accused of running a sophisticated online scam. Kennedy Chama, 27, and David Kautu Zulu, allegedly created a fake Facebook page and WhatsApp channel under the name “Mobile City Phones Paradise,” luring victims into purchasing non-existent mobile phones.





The scam is believed to have been operational between June 2023 and October 2025, with the suspects using the stolen identity of a legitimate business to deceive unsuspecting members of the public. Following a request for technical support from Mobile City Phones Paradise Zambia, the police launched an investigation, tracking the suspects to Kazembe District in Luapula Province and Senanga District in Western Province.





The police recovered a TECNO Spark 90 cellphone containing the WhatsApp channel and a TECNO Spark 20 Pro cellphone containing the Facebook page from the suspects. Both individuals are currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station and will face charges accordingly.





The Zambia Police Service has reiterated its commitment to protecting the public from cyber-enabled fraud and related crimes, warning perpetrators that they will be pursued and brought to justice. The public is advised to exercise caution when transacting online and to verify the authenticity of social media pages and business accounts before making any payments.