Zambia Police not aware about planned protests by Zimbabweans during SADC MCO Meeting

Police not aware about planned protests by Zimbabweans during SADC MCO Meeting

THE Zambia Police Service says it has not received any notification of a planned protest by Zimbabwean opposition and the citizenry during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) 26th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has clarified that reports by some Zimbabwean media Gambakwe purporting that President Hakainde Hichilema has permitted citizens from the neighboring country to hold a protest in Zambia are false as he does not handle matters to do with security.

The 26th Ordinary Ministerial Committee Organ (MCO) meeting slated for July 11 and 12, 2024 to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre will be chaired by minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the MCO.

According to reports on Gambakwe media platform, some Zimbabweans are planning on protesting against the election of their president Emerson Mnangagwa among other issues that they are dissatisfied with, during the said meeting.

They alleged that President Hichilema had given them a greenlight to carry on with their protest and that they had written to Haimbe and the Police notifying them of their intentions.

However in an interview Mwale said it is the police that handles issues of law and order in the country and not the President.

He said it is misleading for the Zimbabweans to claim the President has allowed protests as there is a system that authorities follow.

“It’s quite misplaced to mention that the President has allowed (protests) it’s not true it’s false it’s misplaced,”he said.

Mwale indicated that the Protestants gathering will be at their own pitfall and advised them not to embroil President Hichilema in their venture.

“They (Zimbabweans) will do so at their own peril as police we don’t have such a notification from anyone. As police we are not aware and they should not bring in the name of the President into their activities because matters to do with national security are handled by Zambia police,”said Mwale.

“We don’t have that notification if they travel they will meet us (police) here we provide law and order in the country they will meet us. They should reconsider their intention because if they push their way they will find us here.”

Attempts to get confirmation from Haimbe were not successful as his mobile phone went unanswered.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba July 7, 2024.