ZAMBIA POLICE WARN AGAINST INCITEMENT FOLLOWING FACEBOOK POST ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO PF





The Zambia Police Service has issued a stern warning to individuals behind a Facebook post allegedly linked to the Patriotic Front (PF), which calls for countrywide demonstrations beginning at the residence of Robert Chabinga.





The post, titled “PF to begin countrywide demonstrations until State gives back PF. Demo starting at Robert Chabinga’s house,” has raised serious concerns within law enforcement circles.





According to the Inspector General of Police, the page has repeatedly published content that borders on incitement to lawlessness and public disorder.





“We are closely monitoring this page, its administrators, and all individuals involved in creating, sharing, and amplifying messages intended to provoke unrest,” the Inspector General stated. “Any attempt to organise or incite unlawful demonstrations, intimidate individuals, or cause chaos will be treated as a serious criminal matter.”





While reaffirming the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, the police emphasized that such rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law. The Inspector General warned that any actions aimed at undermining public order would be met with firm and decisive law enforcement.





Commanding Officers across the country have been directed to remain on high alert and engage in proactive, intelligence-led policing. Units are expected to respond swiftly to any threats to public peace and ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens.





The public has been urged to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified or inflammatory information online, and report any suspicious activities or plans for unlawful gatherings to the nearest police station.





This development comes amid heightened political tensions, with authorities reiterating their commitment to maintaining law and order across the nation.



