ZAMBIA PROJECTED TO PRODUCE NEARLY 5 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE



Zambia is projected to record another bumper harvest, exceeding last year’s record maize output of 3.9 million metric tonnes, with this year’s harvest projected at 4,937,605 metric tonnes,the highest maize production ever recorded in the country’s history.





Speaking during the official dissemination of the 2025/2026 Crop Forecasting Survey Results in Lusaka on Tuesday, Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa described the projected harvest as a historic achievement for the country’s agricultural sector.





Mr. Kangwa has attributed the strong performance in the agriculture sector to favourable weather conditions, timely distribution of farming inputs, and targeted government interventions under the Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Support Programme (CATSP) and the Eighth National Development Plan.





Mr. Kangwa noted that the country has now secured two consecutive seasons of recovery and growth following the devastating climate-induced drought experienced during the 2023/2024 agricultural season.





He commended farmers across the country for responding positively to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to increase agricultural production through expanded land cultivation and improved crop productivity.





Mr. Kangwa further expressed confidence that Zambia is on course to achieve its national agricultural targets of producing 10 million metric tonnes of maize, 3 million metric tonnes of soybeans, and 1 million metric tonnes of wheat annually by 2031.





He said Government remains committed to achieving the targets through policy reforms, expanded irrigation investments, mechanisation, enhanced access to finance, improved extension services, and creating a stable market environment for farmers.





Mr. Kangwa further disclosed that the 2025/2026 Crop Forecasting Survey results indicate increased production levels in other key crops such as rice, soybeans, and wheat.





Meanwhile, he said the cereal and tuber food balance sheet for the 2026/2027 marketing season shows that Zambia will record an overall surplus, meaning the country has sufficient food reserves to meet domestic requirements.





Mr. Kangwa urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships across agricultural value chains and encouraged farmers and private sector players to take advantage of the anticipated bumper harvest and emerging regional export opportunities.





He, however, cautioned that current meteorological projections indicate a higher likelihood of below-average rainfall during the upcoming 2026/2027 farming season, urging farmers and stakeholders to enhance climate resilience and embrace climate-smart agriculture practices.





The Crop Forecasting Survey results were officially released by the Zambia Statistics Agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.



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