ZAMBIA RAILWAYS EMPLOYEE LOSES BOTH LEGS AFTER TRAIN ACCIDENT



A Zambia Railways employee from Boombwe village in Musokotwane chiefdom, Kazungula district, has lost both his legs after being run over by a passenger train travelling from Mulobezi to Livingstone.





He has been identified as 32-year-old Teddy Lubona, stationed at Boombwe Railway Station, with the incident occurring on 22nd May, 2025, between 03:00 and 03:30 hours.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, has stated that on the fateful day, Lubona was on duty at Boombwe Railway Station when the Mulobezi passenger train arrived at approximately 03:00 hours, and he boarded to meet his supervisor.





Daka has reported that as the train began to move at around 03:30 hours, Lubona attempted to jump off but missed his step, falling beneath the locomotive, which crushed both of his legs.





He has explained that traders at Boombwe Railway Station discovered him injured beside the railway line around 04:00 hours and alerted Zambia Railways officers in Livingstone, who quickly responded to the scene.





Lubona was transported to Livingstone University Teaching Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery resulting in the amputation of both legs.





Despite the severity of his injuries, Daka has indicated that Lubona remains stable and is out of danger.