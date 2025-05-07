ZAMBIA RANKS THIRD AMONG WORLD’S SAFEST COUNTRIES



May 7,2025

Lusaka – In a remarkable achievement, Zambia has climbed the global safety ranks, securing the third position among the world’s safest countries, according to the latest Global Peace Index.





This remarkable milestone highlights the country’s commitment to peace, public security, and good governance under the leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND).





The report underscores Zambia’s political stability, peaceful transitions of power, and significant strides in curbing political violence as key factors behind this success.



Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, the country has seen a strengthened focus on maintaining law and order, fostering national unity, and promoting peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.





One of the standout achievements noted is Zambia’s ranking as the second-lowest country worldwide in terms of terrorism threat, a statistic that has attracted the attention of investors, tourists, and migration experts alike.



The country, which is home to one of the world’s seven natural wonders, the majestic Mosi-oa-Tunya, now ranks higher in safety than countries like France, China, India, and Thailand.





The 2025 Global Safety Report also highlights Zambia’s comparatively lower crime rate than some Western nations, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.



This accomplishment is attributed to the country’s effective policies in crime prevention and community engagement initiatives championed by the current administration.





In Africa, Zambia is the third safest country, following Mauritius and Ghana, which occupy the first and second spots respectively.



Namibia and Morocco complete the continent’s top five safest nations.



The recognition also emphasizes Zambia’s economic growth and social development, which have played crucial roles in promoting safety and security.





President Hichilema and the UPND government continue to focus on sustaining this positive trajectory by further strengthening public institutions, enhancing community policing efforts, and maintaining zero tolerance towards political violence.





These deliberate measures reflect the administration’s commitment to creating a safe, peaceful, and prosperous Zambia for all.



