ZAMBIA RESPONDS TO USA VISA BOND REQUIREMENTS FOR B-1/B-2 APPLICANTS





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken note of the recent decision by the Government of the United States of America (USA) to introduce visa bond requirements for certain categories of visa applicants, a measure that may have significant implications for Zambian nationals intending

to travel to the USA for temporary business or tourism purposes.





This follows the announcement on 5th August 2025, that Zambian applicants for B-1 (temporary business) and B-2 (tourism, medical treatment, and family visits) visas will be required to pay a visa bond ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 15,000, as determined at the time of the visa interview.





The measure is effective 20th August

2025.



The visa bond requirement arises from a pilot programme introduced by the

Government of the United States of America, under Section 221(g)(3) of the USA Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and the corresponding Temporary Final Rule (TFR).





While the government of the United States of America has a prerogative to initiate policy changes, the Zambian government views this development with serious concern, given its potential economic implications on trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.





This includes the unnecessary financial strain on Zambian Nationals.



The decision is contrary to the spirit of the meeting held with His Excellency, Mr.Michael C. Gonzales, Ambassador of the United States of America to Zambia, at State House in Lusaka on 9th July 2025, which centred on exploring new pathways to deepen the enduring partnership between the two nations.





Further, the pilot programme does not foster or engender the deepening of

bilateral relations, but rather, it is counter to the spirit of mutual beneficial relations between the two sovereign states.





The Ministry wishes to clarify that the scope of this measure only affects;

• Zambian nationals applying for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism, family visits, and medical treatment) visas after 20th August 2025.





However, it does not affect;

• Zambians applying for student visas or

• Zambians who were already issued valid B-1/B-2 visas before 20th August

2025.





The Ministry wishes to assure the public that this matter is being treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken immediate steps to engage at the highest level with the United States Government through formal diplomatic channels to seek clarity on this programme and explore possible solutions that safeguard the mutual interests of Zambia and the United States of

America.





(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION