Zambia secures 5,000 MW clean energy proposal from UK to end load-shedding by December 2025!



Energy Minister, Makozo Chikote, has invited UK-based Echo Eight investments limited to establish clean energy operations in Zambia, as part of efforts to end load-shedding and achieve energy security by December 2025.



Speaking at Zambia house in London, Mr. Chikote welcomed Echo Eight’s proposal to deploy up to 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy within six months of approvals and has stressed the urgent need for investors capable of delivering timely results toward Zambia’s long-term energy goal to generate 9,000 megawatts and become a regional power hub through new inter-connector projects.



Echo Eight founder, David Green, has assured the Minister that his company, backed by immediate capital, is ready to install Solar, hybrid, and advanced storage systems, featuring patented 3d solar technologies and rooftop wind units.



And Director of planning and information, Mwape Chipala, says the government is ready to fast-track processes for credible investors, noting that even a gigawatt of power could help stabilize Zambia’s national grid.



Meanwhile, senior financial analyst for petroleum, Allan Mtonga, has emphasized the need for innovation and speed in delivering energy solutions during a meeting also attended by deputy head of mission Lubu Nxumalo, counsellor economic, Kasalika Mulenga, and first secretary trade, Yvonne Zulu.



This is contained in a statement issued by Speedwell Mupuchi, first secretary, press at the Zambia high commission in London.



-Radio Phoenix