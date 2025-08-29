Zambia Secures Hosting Rights for Three Major African Conferences in 2026



Zambia has officially won the bid to host three high-profile continental conferences in May 2026, marking a significant milestone for the country’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The announcement was made following a competitive bidding process against Botswana and Malawi, with the final decision revealed in Ghana on August 22.





The three events—the African Marketing Confederation Conference, the African ICT Conference, and the Africa Supply Chain Conference—will take place in Livingstone from May 25 to 27, 2026. Organizers expect over 2,000 delegates from across Africa and beyond, positioning Zambia as a rising hub for business tourism and professional networking.





Minister of Tourism, Honourable Rodney Sikumba, described the achievement as a “defining moment” for Zambia’s economic diversification strategy. “Tourism is central to our growth agenda, and MICE tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments. This win affirms Zambia’s readiness to host world-class events and strengthens our reputation as a center for innovation, culture, and commerce,” Sikumba said during the ceremonial handover in Lusaka.



Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) President Mwewa Besa emphasized the power of collaboration in securing the bid. “This victory belongs to the nation. It reflects the strength of our partnerships and will open doors for business, regional cooperation, and the promotion of Zambia’s professional expertise,” he said.



Zambia Tourism Agency CEO Matongo Matamwandi echoed the sentiment, noting that MICE tourism plays a critical role in boosting visibility and attracting investment. “We will continue working with stakeholders to expand capacity and market Zambia globally as a premier MICE destination,” Matamwandi stated.



The Ministry of Tourism extended its gratitude to ZIM, the Information and Communication Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ), the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS), and the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) for their leadership and teamwork in securing this historic opportunity.



Livingstone, known for its proximity to the iconic Victoria Falls, is expected to benefit significantly from the influx of delegates, further enhancing its status as a gateway for both leisure and business tourism.