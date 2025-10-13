‎Zambia Shines at the 2nd Edition of Music Video Africa Awards 2025 in Lagos

‎



‎Zambia made a strong impact at the 2nd edition of the Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA) 2025, held on October 11th in Lagos, Nigeria. The event, which took place at Victoria Island, recognized outstanding achievements in music, film, and literature from across Africa. Zambia proudly walked away with nine prestigious awards, showcasing its growing influence in the African entertainment scene.



‎

‎Among the winners were Jay Rox, who took home the Music Video of the Year award, and Owas Mwape, honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Movie Industry. Other notable winners included JC Kalinks (Male Artist of the Year, Southern Africa), DJ PMC (Radio Personality Award, Africa), and Zodwa Khumalo (Actress of the Year, Southern Africa). Savatir won Best Author for Africa, while Konsilah Ceals was recognized as the Uprising Artist of the Year in Southern Africa. Frank Ro also claimed the Songwriter of the Year award for Southern Africa and Chadzanso Juvi, inspirational woman of the year.



‎

‎The MVAA was launched in 2024 by Daniel Blessington, an African entrepreneur and humanitarian, with the goal of promoting African artistry and uniting the continent through its rich cultural heritage. Daniel has spent over 20 years supporting African talent, having lived in Zambia, Tanzania, and other countries to understand the continent’s diverse art and business landscapes. His efforts aim to put African countries on the global map and create opportunities for collaboration across borders.

‎



‎This year’s ceremony also saw celebrated artists from other African nations, with Nigeria’s Wizkid taking home Song of the Year and artists from countries like Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana also receiving awards. The MVAA continues to grow as a key platform for celebrating and elevating African creative talent on the international stage.

‎

