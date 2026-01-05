ZAMBIA SHOULD EMBRACE IT’S OWN PEOPLE – HOWARD KUNDA.



President Kunda the hope for Zambians says, Zambia should look outside the box and provide answers to it’s people. He said as Zambia Wake-up Party (ZAWAPA) form Government come August, His Government will look at open door Policies as well as restore the dignity of Zambians.





Zambia is not for the Rich alone but for every Zambian of which His leadership acknowledges that every Zambian is important, He indicated that His Government will work with everyone including opposition leaders.





Commenting on the Development of Drug Enforcement calling on Bishop Alick Banda, Kunda just asked if receiving a gift is now a crime and which law is being used? ZRA knows who bought the vehicle and if they is any issue then it’s wise for the Law Enforcement Agency to check first with ZRA and the purchaser, we can do better as Zambia and let’s not use the Law Enforcement Agency as a way of Installing fear on Zambians as they have already decided who will be President come August 2026.





Zambia Wake-up Party (ZAWAPA) will always provide guidance once called up and we assure our people of an inclusive Government and people driven with Policy revolution Kunda said.