Zambia should have been more decisive

…on Israel-Palestine at ICJ Court, says Mukwita

Amb. Anthony Mukwita -28.02.24

Zambia should have been ´more decisive´ in its contribution to ending the conflict between Israel and Gaza during their recent routine appearance before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague says Ambassador Anthony Mukwita, an international relations analyst and published author.

Unlike other UN countries that contributed to the case brought to the ICJ by South Africa ( that believes Israel is committing plausible genocide in occupied Gaza), Zambia´s representative Solicitor General Marshal Muchende appeared to ´fluff´ before the respected court.

“In my view Mr Muchende did not categorically state what Zambia´s case is on the Gaza Israel conflict and plausible genocide brought to the court by South Africa and supported by more than half UN countries,” said Ambassador Mukwita in reaction to the Muchende missive.

At one point in his almost one hour convoluted speech, “Mr Muchende said, ´a two-state solution cannot be imposed on Israel and Gaza through an ´advisory opinion´ from the ICJ.”

At another point, in the same breath, “Mr Muchende said unequivocally that ´in conclusion Zambia calls for a relentless solution to a ´two state solution and that both Israel and Palestine are duty bound to respect international laws and international humanitarian laws instead of blaming one another.”

The rest of the court looked a tard bit confused when Zambia´s Solicitor General draped in wigs and gowns also advised the ICJ to be ´mindful ‘of existing bilateral solutions to end the more than 70-year-old conflict that has existed between Israel and Palestine going forward in two contradictory tongues. The video is available online.

Ambassador Mukwita said, “in my view what is of great concern is the fact that at no single point did Mr Muchende make any reference to the unfortunate incident of 7th October that has thrust the Palestinian issue back onto the global media spotlight.”

Mr Mukwita said he hoped that during the submission, Zambia would discuss the 1,900 Israelis that have died at the hands of Palestine on 7th October after an attack.

“I also thought Mr Muchende would acknowledge openly the 7th of October attack by Hamas of Palestine on Israel and also zero in on the retaliation of Israel that has resulted in almost 30, 000 people from the occupied Gaza and West Bank dead and no place safe in Gaza,” said Ambassador Mukwita.

After Zambia´s submission by Mr Muchende at the ICJ, “ I did not know what Zambia´s position is on Israel and Gaza albeit the court has called it ´plausible genocide.”

Ambassador Mukwita said, ´sometimes its better not to even say anything on an issue that has seen so many people dead on both sides in diplomacy…sometimes you just stay quite.”

International media outlets report that some 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the conflict that saw 1900 Israelis start last October. This has been condemned through global rallies from Cairo, London, Istanbul, and London etc.

There are more than 25,000 orphans in Palestine presently, more than 10,000 dead children and about same number of women out of an entire death toll of almost 30,000 dead Palestinians. Millions of Palestinians continue being displaced daily.

A 30-day ultimatum given by the ICJ to stop Israel from ´plausible genocide´ have elapsed while Israel has escalated bombardment and arrests of Palestinians.

Zambia´s position on the matter remains hanging in the wind. No one knows where the southern African nation stands, especially after the Monday submission by Mr. Muchende.

Despite the issue being serious and bloody, some analysts are saying Zambia´s alleged arm length attitude on Gaza bombardment by Israel is lacklustre.