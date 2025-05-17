ZAMBIA SIGNS JOINT VENTURE WITH INDIAN COMPANY START PRODUCING MEDICINES LOCALLY



PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



SATURDAY, MAY 17, 2025



NEW DELHI: The Government has signed a Joint Venture (JV) with one of Indian’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, to set up a manufacturing plant and start the production of about 150 drugs locally.





The deal was concluded on Thursday by a high-powered delegation led by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development Dr. Siazongo Siakalenge which also included Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary – Legal, Ms. Mwenya Bwalya, and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, among others.





Following the agreement, a groundbreaking ceremony to be officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema is earmarked for September this year while the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), which was represented by its Director General, Mr. Albert Halwampa, together with the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), which was represented by Acting Director General, Dr. John Kachimba, have been tasked to facilitate other processes including registration.





Speaking after the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement, Dr. Siakalenge said the Zambian Government was grateful to Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited for supporting its efforts of ensuring a steady supply of essential medicines in Zambia.





“Under this agreement, Akums will localize the production of drugs and medicines. Akums is world class and currently has 13 facilities supplying over 60 countries and employing over 15, 000 people. They are coming to Zambia to put up the 14th plant, the first of its kind outside India. Once that happens, Zambia will no longer be required to import drugs.





“According to the agreement that has been signed today, close to 150 different products will be produced in Zambia, making us almost self-sufficient in the acquisition of such drugs and medicines locally. We are looking forward to a day when Akums comes to Zambia to participate in the ground breaking ceremony within the month of September this year. That will be a great day for all of us. We have been engaged in the discussions with Akums in the last two years and today, all those negotiations have been successfully concluded,” Dr. Siakalenge said.





And Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited President – International Business, Mr. Ashok Saroha, said setting up the first pharmaceutical manufacturing plant outside India would be the first step towards turning his company into a global manufacturer.



Mr. Saroha said his company is ready to make Zambia self-reliant in all essential medicines and drugs.





“For us, this is a very special moment when we have concluded our discussions for setting up a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Zambia. This will be a special manufacturing facility because all of us have worked very hard in this direction to make this happen. It will be a special facility because it is going to be our first facility outside India. Since we started this discussion with you two years ago, our management has been looking towards moving out of India.





“We look forward to a date when we will land in Zambia and participate in this groundbreaking ceremony. We want to see such kinds of countries becoming self-reliant in terms of fulfilling their needs for essential medicines. This is beyond commerce,” Mr. Saroha said.





Meanwhile, Dr. Lishimpi, who signed on behalf of the Zambian Government, said reaching an agreement on the Joint Venture was a big milestone and a game changer in the supply of medicines in Zambia.





“It is a big milestone for us and we are really grateful to Akums giving us this opportunity to change the scenario back home to make affordable, efficacious, and quality medicines available for our Zambians,” Dr. Lishimpi said.





