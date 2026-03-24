Zambia sinking under UPND rule, says Silumbe



By Mast Reporter



ZAMBIA is in the wrong hands and urgent corrective measures must be taken to end the suffering the people are enduring under the United Party for National Development (UPND), Leadership Movement (LM) president Dr Richard Silumbe has said.





Commenting on the latest Human Rights Watch (HRW) 2025 World Report on Zambia, Dr Silumbe said the country’s human rights record was far worse than what had been presented to the world, suggesting that the documented abuses represented only a fraction of what ordinary Zambians were experiencing on the ground.





He warned that the people of Zambia were in serious trouble under the current administration and that returning the UPND to power in August would be tantamount to placing the nation on death row.





“We are not surprised ourselves about that report. In fact, that report has hidden so much about the evil in the UPND government. A classic example of human rights abuses is the hacking of our members in Mbabala during the by-election last year,” he said.





Dr Silumbe said the UPND must not be allowed to continue in office beyond August 13, warning that a further term would plunge citizens into deeper problems from which recovery would be difficult.





“In fact, this report came out late. There is nothing we don’t know and have experienced in this report because all it speaks to is what is happening in our country and this is why we are pleading with the people of Zambia never to make another mistake in August by voting for bitter and angry people,” he said.



Dr Silumbe said the bitterness and divisiveness of the current leadership had made it difficult for Zambians to treat>>read more>>