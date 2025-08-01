Zambia to Adopt Kenya’s Digital Livestock Tracking System



By Doreen Chembe



Zambia is set to benefit from Kenya’s advanced digital livestock tracking system, which monitors animal location, vaccination history, and feeding practices.





Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo says the system has proven effective in curbing cattle rustling and improving livestock traceability in Kenya.





Speaking on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake in Ethiopia, Mr. Mtolo said Zambia welcomes Kenya’s offer to collaborate in applying the technology, which he described as vital for modernizing veterinary services.





Mr. Mtolo further expressed interest in technology transfer and technical support to strengthen Zambia’s animal health sector, particularly in vaccine production.



He noted that Kenya currently manufactures up to 14 different types of vaccines, including those for Foot and Mouth Disease.





Meanwhile, Kenya’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Mutahi Kagwe, said enhanced maize trade between the two countries will support food and animal feed security.





Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding on Agriculture, which aims to strengthen bilateral trade, technology exchange, food security, and agricultural innovation.





