ZAMBIA TO HOST AU MINISTERIAL MEETING ON UN SECURITY COUNCIL REFORM



Zambia is set to host the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council.





The meeting will take place from 3rd to 5th June, 2025, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.



Foreign Ministers from the ten C-10 member states, including Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, the Republic of Congo, Senegal, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, the State of Libya, the Democratic Republic of Algeria and Zambia, are expected to participate.





President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to officially open the meeting on 4th June, 2025.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, stated that the meeting would assess progress on the Common African Position regarding the reform of the United Nations Security Council, based on previous deliberations by the C-10.





He explained that, in line with the Committee’s mandate, C-10 Foreign Ministers meet annually to strengthen Africa’s collective advocacy for a more equitable and representative Security Council.





Ahead of the Ministerial Meeting, a session of the Permanent Representatives of C-10 Member States to the African Union and the United Nations will be held on 3rd June, 2025.