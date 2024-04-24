ZAMBIA TO RECEIVE OVER $13 MILLION FOR DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND MITIGATION FROM THE AFRICA RISK INSURANCE PROGRAMME

In a significant development, Zambia is set to receive more than 13 million dollars from the Africa Risk Insurance Programme, a part of the African Union, for the purpose of disaster management and mitigation. The funds are expected to be released by June 2024, as announced by Dr. Gabriel Pollen, the National Coordinator of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

Dr. Pollen made this announcement during the African Risk Capacity -ARC- Agency Conference of Parties held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He highlighted the immense benefits that Zambia has gained as a member of the Africa Risk Capacity, citing the payment of a 5.5 million dollar insurance premium during the 2022 drought.

Considering the impact of the recent drought, the Zambian government has taken crucial steps to respond effectively. Dr. Pollen emphasized the government’s focus on allocating adequate resources to water harvesting infrastructure, leveraging the abundance of water resources in the country. He further mentioned that government plans to invest in robust intervention in irrigation infrastructure to mitigate future droughts and increase agricultural production, thereby ensuring food security and surplus for export.

Regarding the ratification of the African Risk Capacity Treaty, Dr. Pollen stated that Zambia will finalize internal processes, including parliamentary approval, before formally ratifying the treaty. This statement was issued by Inutu Mwanza, First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.