ZAMBIA UPHOLDS RULE OF LAW AS KEY TO GLOBAL CONFIDENCE HAIMBE RESPONDS TO CALLS ON POLITICAL ARRESTS





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Mulambo Haimbe has reaffirmed Zambia’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, stating that the country’s stand against corruption is building strong international confidence and boosting investor trust.





Responding to Chinsali Member of Parliament Hon. Kalalwe Mukosa, who raised concerns about the impact of political arrests on Zambia’s global image, Hon. Haimbe clarified that the arrests being made are not politically motivated, but rather anchored in the fight against corruption and criminality.





“The arrest of persons who are alleged to have come in conflict with the law through corrupt and other illegal activity actually encourages our partners,” said Hon. Haimbe. “They no longer see Zambia as a country of unchecked corruption, but as one where justice prevails.”





He emphasized that investors and development partners are taking note of Zambia’s transformation under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. The government’s actions are assuring the international community that Zambia is serious about protecting public resources and foreign direct investments.





“Our international partners are happy. They say, ‘Yes, this is a country of laws where alleged criminals are brought before competent courts of jurisdiction, and where investments are secure because leaders fear and respect the law,’” Hon. Haimbe added.





He noted that Zambia is steadily becoming a safe haven for investment a destination where transparency, accountability, and justice form the foundation of governance.





As the New Dawn government continues to steer the country forward, Hon. Haimbe’s remarks highlight the administration’s focus on cleaning up the past and ensuring that public office bearers are held accountable not for political revenge, but for national progress.





In the words of the Minister: “This is a country we are proud to call a land of laws a good partner for development and investment.”





Zambia’s stance is clear: the rule of law is not up for compromise. It is the very reason the world is watching, applauding, and investing.



CIC PRESS TEAM