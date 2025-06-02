Zambia Urged to Conduct Annual Mining Policy Reviews to Meet Ambitious Copper Targets



As Zambia pursues its ambitious goal of producing three million metric tons of copper annually, calls are mounting for the government to shift focus from production volumes to policy agility and inclusivity to truly unlock long-term economic value from the mining sector.





Business analyst Kelvin Chisanga has stressed the need for annual mining policy assessments, arguing they are critical to ensuring that Zambia’s mineral strategy remains aligned with global economic shifts, technological innovations, and the sustainable aspirations of its citizens.





“In an era marked by resource nationalism, climate imperatives, and surging global demand for critical minerals, the mining sector has re-emerged as a strategic frontier,” Chisanga said in a recent statement. “Zambia’s ambitious copper production target is a bold step but focusing solely on output volumes is not enough.”





He warned that Zambia risks missing broader economic opportunities if it fails to reimagine mining governance through a dynamic and inclusive policy lens.



“As a matter of national leadership and strategic foresight, we must reimagine mining policy where targets are agile, governance is participatory, and the benefits of the mineral wealth are broadly and equitably shared,” Chisanga emphasized.





Zambia, one of Africa’s top copper producers, has recently attracted renewed interest from global mining giants due to its rich reserves and pro-investment stance under the New Dawn administration. However, challenges persist including regulatory uncertainties, community grievances, and environmental concerns that threaten to derail progress if not proactively addressed.





Chisanga argued that annual policy reviews should not be seen as bureaucratic exercises, but rather as “adaptive tools” that ensure the country’s mining strategy stays ahead of market disruptions, investor expectations, and sustainable development imperatives.





To that end, he called on the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development to institutionalize participatory, data-driven policy reviews, incorporating input from local communities, industry players, economists, and environmental experts.





“This is how Zambia can enhance national resilience, attract responsible investment, and ensure our mineral wealth translates into genuine social and economic transformation,” Chisanga concluded.





Zambia’s copper production in 2024 stood at approximately 820,000 metric tons. To meet the three million metric ton target in coming years, the country will need not only robust investment but also policy predictability, social license to operate, and adaptive regulation, according to industry experts.



June 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU