ZAMBIA URGES IT’S CITIZENS ABROAD WITHOUT VALID PAPERS TO RETURN HOME

The Zambian government has advised its Nationals living in the Diaspora without valid immigration status to strongly consider returning home on a voluntary basis, to ensure a dignified return home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has made an appeal in a statement warning that continuing to reside in foreign countries illegally poses risks both to individuals and the country’s international standing.

This week on Monday the United States Ambassador to Zambia held a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema where the international changes in policy by the Donald Trump administration were discussed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation it is taking this step because of the recent moves by the United States and other countries to tighten their immigration laws and ramp up enforcement measures aimed at undocumented foreign nationals.

The Ministry called on all Zambians in the diaspora, especially those in the United States to strictly adhere to immigration laws and avoid overstaying their visas or living unlawfully abroad.

“Zambians in the diaspora without valid immigration status are encouraged to strongly consider returning to Zambia on a voluntary basis, to ensure a dignified return home,” said Ministry stated.

The advisory comes amid heightened scrutiny by US immigration authorities, with the Department of Homeland Security reportedly implementing stricter border protections and enforcement of immigration regulations.

Other countries are expected to follow suit as part of efforts to safeguard their own citizens.

Government stated that nationals abroad must ensure they are informed about and comply with all relevant immigration laws to avoid detention, deportation or other legal consequences.

“It must be noted that violating immigration laws and regulations not only impacts one’s individual immigration status, it also poses reputational risk to Zambia’s standing internationally,” read part of the statement.

Zambians residing abroad are also being reminded to maintain valid immigration documents at all times and to report any changes to their immigration status to the appropriate authorities in host countries.

In particular, those residing in the United States are advised to report to the Department of Homeland Security and to use the Zambian Embassy in Washington, D.C., for all inquiries and applications related to national identity documents.

The Ministry has advised that all inquiries from Zambians living abroad should be directed to Zambian Embassies or High Commissions in their respective countries.

