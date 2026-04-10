ZWW defends expulsion of 3 party “traitors”

The Zambia We Want (ZWW) Party has defended its decision to expel Bupe Ponga, Kapembwa Simbao, Muhabi Lungu, dismissing claims of an unconstitutional vote of no confidence as misleading and without legal basis.

At a press briefing held in Lusaka Party Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Charles Mutambala, says the trio automatically lost their membership after allegedly aligning themselves with other political parties without prior authorization, contrary to Article 81(1) of the party constitution.

The Council further argues that such actions triggered an automatic cessation of membership under Article 13(1)(c), adding that the individuals’ conduct also violated the party’s core values of accountability and team leadership.

Mutambala emphasized that the decision was not driven by malice but was arrived at through a properly constituted process, with 15 out of 29 council members supporting the move above the required quorum making the outcome constitutionally valid and binding.

And Chairperson for Tourism Betty Mushala says the trio may reapply to join the party a matter that will be subjected before the National Leadership Council.

Credit: Diamond TV