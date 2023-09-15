ZAMBIA WILL BE DESTROYED IF THIS GOVERNMENT CONTINUES IN 2026- DR M’MEMBE

…as he bemoans selective prosecution

Lusaka… Friday, September 15, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has condemned the discrepancies in the application of the law under the New Dawn Government.

Dr M’membe has noted a pattern where persons or supporters aligned to the UPND Government are not being prosecuted, whatever the crime they commit.

Recently, the Director of Public Prosecutions denied permission for the Inspector General of Police to be prosecuted for allegedly defaming Dr M’membe, a case which has since been dismissed.

Commenting on the matter, the Socialist Party Leader said the IG’s alleged offence is similar or more serious than the one he (Dr M’membe) was arrested for allegedly defaming Police Deputy IG.

He said this sets bad precedence, in that only selective people are prosecuted despite committing alleged similar offences.

Dr M’membe has emphasised that the Police IG does not have the immunity from prosecution.

He said if the Current Government is allowed to continue in 2026, Zambia will be totally destroyed.

“The IG offence, is similar for what we have been arrested for, it is okay for them to defame others and get away with it, but it is not okay for others to complain when they are defamed. I am coming to court on a matter to allegedly defame the deputy IG, the same day I was being arrested for defaming the deputy IG, the IG was busy defaming me, probably in a more serious manner than my alleged defamation of the Deputy IG. Where is the rule of law and fairness,” he said.

Dr M’membe has encouraged the Zambian people to analyse what is happening in the Country and come to a conclusion on the right thing to be done.

“These are people not fit to Govern, I Have said repeatedly that if this country is going to be a good country for any of us to live in, it must be a good country for all of us to live in. It can’t just be for one group, they are living well, they are the ones committing crimes with impunity, there is hunger in the country, many people can’t afford a meal every day, they are telling the people that the economy is okay, yes it is okay for them they are getting richer, by 2026 some of them will be billionaires. They are seizing people’s properties; themselves they are buying property yet no one is questioning them where the proceeds are coming from.

“This type of Governing is not a recipe for Governing well, it is a recipe for Disaster. I urge the Zambian people to open their eyes and see, analyse and come to the conclusions based on what is happening. Babwelesa njala, what are they there for, what is the price of mealie meal today and other commodities. What do people want from a government, they want to eat well and in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the case Dr M’membe is accused of defaming deputy Police IG Milner Muyambango has still not been allocated.

Dr M’membe’s lawyer Simon Mwila Mulenga expressed disappointment that the matter has continued to drag.

“There hasn’t been any proper response from the Court why they are not bringing the docket to court. We are going to the police to extend his bond, these are serious inconveniences……..,” he said.