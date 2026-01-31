ZAMBIA WILL NOT BE DRAGGED INTO GLOBAL GEOPOLITICS — HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema has said he understands the geopolitics among powerful nations but warned that Zambia should not be drawn into their disputes.





He stated that Zambia is too small to be entangled in global power struggles and only seeks partnerships based on mutual benefit, without being forced to choose sides.





Speaking during the 2026 Presidential Annual Greetings for members of the Diplomatic Corps in Lusaka, President Hichilema explained that visiting a particular country does not imply hostility toward others.





He emphasized that Zambia is open to cooperating with any nation, regardless of disagreements between global powers.





“When we are in Beijing, it does not mean we are against Washington. We do not want to be dragged into your geopolitics; we are too small. We are busy ensuring that schoolchildren sit on desks instead of the floor. Please do not draw us into those issuesvjust keep our world peaceful,” he said.

He further urged diplomats from powerful nations to work toward promoting global peace, security, and stability.





“You are the big players who should guarantee global peace, security, and stability so that we can all benefit. But when you drag us into your disputes, you create unnecessary pressure on us. So if I am in Beijing, it does not mean we are against Washington, London, Brussels, Rome, or Berlin,” he added.





The President reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to attracting investment and strengthening the economy





“We want to bring business back home to create opportunities for our people and reduce the cost of doing business. We understand the differences among you, but make our world safer,” he said.





President Hichilema also noted that Zambia remains committed to a rules-based international order that protects small countries and benefits the global community.