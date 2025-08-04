ZAMBIAN CITIZEN OPPOSES FORCEFUL REPATRIATION OF ECL REMAINS, WARNS OF POSSIBLE UNREST





Pretoria, South Africa – 4th August 2025



Zambian citizen Vincent Kafula has submitted before the Pretoria High Court that the Zambian government’s application to repatriate the remains of late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be dismissed in its entirety.





In his submission, Kafula argued that granting the application could spark political and social unrest in Zambia, given the current tension surrounding the matter. He stressed that the late president’s burial had become a highly sensitive issue, deeply dividing public opinion both within Zambia and among its diaspora.





“The move by the Zambian government to forcibly repatriate the remains of President Lungu, against the will of his family, risks inflaming national sentiments and could lead to instability,” Kafula submitted.





The Zambian government is seeking a court order to compel the late president’s family to return his remains to Zambia for what they term a “state-appropriate burial.





However, the Lungu family has strongly opposed the move, expressing fears that the late president will not be accorded the dignity and honor he deserves if buried in Zambia under the current political environment.





Kafula’s intervention adds a new layer to the ongoing legal battle, which is being closely followed both in Zambia and abroad. The Pretoria High Court is expected to deliver a ruling on the matter soo