Zambian Constitution Allows Independent Presidential Candidates Ahead of General Elections





As Zambia heads toward the next General Elections, constitutional provisions governing the nomination of presidential candidates have come into renewed public focus, with legal experts reaffirming that the law allows individuals to contest the presidency as independent candidates.





Article 100 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 sets out the qualifications required for a person to be nominated as a presidential candidate. The Article outlines ten criteria, including citizenship by birth or descent, ordinary residence in Zambia, attainment of at least 35 years of age, voter registration status, minimum Grade 12 academic qualification or its equivalent, fluency in the official language, tax compliance, declaration of assets and liabilities, payment of the prescribed election fee, and support from at least 100 registered voters from each province.





Notably, the Constitution does not include any requirement for a presidential candidate to be a member of, or sponsored by, a registered political party.





Legal scholars and governance experts say the omission is deliberate and significant. They point out that earlier constitutional frameworks contained explicit clauses tying presidential candidature to political party sponsorship. However, such provisions were removed in the 2016 constitutional amendments.





The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has previously clarified that the absence of a political party requirement under Article 100 means that independent candidates are constitutionally permitted to contest the presidency, provided they satisfy all nomination conditions set out in the Constitution and the Electoral Process Act.





Analysts further observe that while the Constitution expressly provides for independent candidates in parliamentary elections under Article 51, it equally does not bar independent presidential candidates, reinforcing the interpretation that party affiliation is not mandatory for the highest office in the land.





Electoral governance experts note that independent presidential aspirants must still meet stringent logistical and legal thresholds, particularly the requirement to secure at least 100 registered supporters from each of Zambia’s ten provinces, a measure intended to demonstrate national appeal.





With political parties already positioning potential candidates ahead of the general elections, observers say increased public understanding of constitutional eligibility requirements is essential to ensuring informed participation, legal compliance, and reduced electoral disputes.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to issue detailed nomination guidelines in line with constitutional provisions as the election calendar progresses.



©️ KUMWESU | February 1, 2026