Zambian Government Reaffirms Olive Branch in Lungu Burial Dispute – Simuuwe Speaks on eNCA





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



Appearing on South Africa’s eNCA on 15th August 2025, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe reaffirmed that the Zambian government remains committed to dialogue with the family of late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu over the repatriation and burial of his remains.



He explained that while the Presidential Burial Side Act provides a legal framework for state funerals for Presidents and former Presidents, the government prefers to pursue diplomacy and negotiation to ensure Lungu is accorded a dignified and unifying farewell.





The matter has intensified following the Pretoria High Court’s ruling in favor of the Zambian government, granting it the right to repatriate Lungu’s body for a state burial.

The Lungu family, however, has objected, filing both a notice of intention to appeal , with the hearing adjourned to 18th August 2025, and a separate petition before the Constitutional Court of South Africa seeking to overturn the High Court’s judgment.





Despite the ongoing legal battles, the government has maintained that its approach is guided by both law and compassion.





President Hakainde Hichilema has already ended the official mourning period but emphasized that “the doors remain open” for talks with the family.





As Simuuwe stressed on eNCA, the state’s position is not confrontational but conciliatory , extending an olive branch of dialogue to balance national unity, legal obligations, and respect for the Lungu family’s wishes.