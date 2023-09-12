Zambian Government Signs MoU with Huawei to Promote Digital Transformation

[Shenzhen, China, 11 September 2023] Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Zambia and Huawei, which will promote the country’s digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati and Huawei’s Vice President of Southern Africa Region Phil Li, at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China aimed at realizing a digitalized future for Zambia by improving ICT infrastructure, promoting the adoption of renewable energy, supporting innovation, and expanding access to reliable and affordable digital services across the country.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, President Hichilema stated that, “We recognise the urgent need to rapidly develop our country’s digital platforms as part of our smart economic transformation agenda. We therefore consider Huawei as a reliable partner in this regard, with their innovations and pioneering strength in ICT technologies driven by its heavy R&D investment.”

He also congratulated Huawei on its achievements in cultivating Zambia’s ICT talents, “We look forward to working with Huawei even more closely to foster a flourishing ICT ecosystem in Zambia.”

Speaking at the event, Leo Chen, Huawei’s President of Southern Africa Region, stated that the agreement marks a new milestone in the collaboration between the Zambian government and Huawei. He also said that, inspired by the Zambian government’s vision of achieving its Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), Huawei is fully committed to contributing more to Zambia’s industry digitalization and ICT infrastructure development, especially in rural areas.

Mr. Chen also emphasized the importance of building a flourishing ICT talent ecosystem to underpin the country’s future development. “Huawei is fully behind the Zambian government’s commitment to equip its younger generations with digital skills. Huawei will continuously provide training to young people in Zambia so they can participate in and benefit from the digital economy,” said Chen.

Since establishing its first office in Zambia in 2004, Huawei has been working with partners to provide digital services and build secure and stable ICT infrastructure including data centres and wireless networks such as 4G and 5G.

In the MOU, the two parties agreed to promote rural connectivity. Hundreds of villages across Zambia are expected to benefit from it.

“Inclusive connectivity allows the government to deliver better services, businesses to achieve better growth, and people to live better lives. Therefore, we must continue to enhance the inclusiveness of digital infrastructure and digital services, which is one of the key elements of the MoU that we signed today,” said the Minister Mutati.

