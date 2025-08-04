ZAMBIAN GOVT INSISTS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY MUST BE REPATRIATED HOME





The Zambian government has insisted that former President Edgar Lungu’s body must be repatriated, with President Hakainde Hichilema presiding over the funeral, citing his status as a national figure.





Currently before the Pretoria High Court in South Africa, the lawyers argue that, Mr. Lungu as a former head of state, should be accorded full military honors.





In their oral submissions before Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, the lawyers dismissed allegations that Mr. Lungu’s fundamental freedoms were infringed, leading to him fleeing the country for medical attention.





Lawyers representing the Lungu family have submitted that the Zambian government cannot prove that Mr. Lungu wished to be buried in Zambia as it claims and submissions are underway.



Earlier the Gauteng high court, dismissed an application by a Zambian citizen Vincent Kafula, based in Cape Town, who wanted to join the matter as an interested party, due to lack of sufficient evidence to be joined to the matter.





In this protracted matter, Mr. Kafula had sought to have the court direct the Zambian government to facilitate repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains for burial and permit President Hichilema to attend the funeral.



PN