Zambian Govt refutes international media reports that it rejected US health support

Government refutes international media reports that it rejected US health support





THE ZAMBIAN government has refuted international media reports that it had rejected the 26 billion Kwacha health support from the United States.





Last week, TRT Afrika reported that Zambia had rejected the health assistance from US government that sought to have greater access to the country’s mineral wealth as well as personal health data of citizens in return.





The report sparked online debates with thousands praising the Zambian government for its stance.





However, Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa clarified that government had not rejected the 26 billion Kwacha health support from the United States.





Speaking during a media engagement, Mweetwa said that government had continued to engage in dialogue with the United States on the matter.





Mweetwa said that any official position on international agreements especially the United States of America health funding would be communicated at an appropriate time.





“Media practitioners should avoid publishing unverified information that could jeopardize diplomatic relations,” he said.





Mweetwa, who is also Acting Minister of Health further stated that there is no diplomatic rift between Zambia and the United States, as alerted by some sections of the media.





He said that government maintains cordial bilateral and multilateral relations with the United States of America and continues to engage in dialogue with other partners.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba, March 1, 2026.