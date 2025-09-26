ZAMBIAN GOVT SUED OVER DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH ISRAEL



By Darius Choonya



The Zambian Government has been taken to the Constitutional Court over its decision to establish diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.





Former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, who has filed the petition, contends that the move contravenes Articles 8(d) and 9(1)(c) of the Constitution, which highlight human dignity as a national value and guide the implementation of State policy.





Mr. Zulu has cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as the first respondent and Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe as the second respondent.





In his petition, he is asking the Constitutional Court to declare Zambia’s relations with Israel unconstitutional.





He also refers to the 1973 decision by then President Kenneth Kaunda to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, which he says was influenced by Zambia’s support for the Palestinian cause.



Diamond TV