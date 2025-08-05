ZAMBIAN GOVT TO RESPECT COURT RULING ON LUNGU’S BURIAL SITE





Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, says the Zambian government will respect the outcome of the court ruling regarding the burial site of former President Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa on June 5, 2025.





The judgment is expected to be delivered no later than Friday, August 8, 2025.



In this case, the Zambian government is seeking to have Mr. Lungu’s body repatriated for burial in Zambia, a move opposed by his family.





In an interview, Mr. Kabesha said the key issue appears to be former First Lady Esther Lungu’s refusal to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to be present near the casket of her late husband.





He described the matter as administrative in nature, saying it should not have reached the courts as such concerns can be addressed through dialogue.





Mr. Kabesha also noted that it would be unfortunate for the Zambian people if Mr. Lungu were buried in South Africa.





Meanwhile, lawyers representing the Lungu family argued that the late president was not treated with dignity by the Zambian government, citing instances where he was allegedly prevented from traveling, attending church, and jogging.





They insist that he should be buried in South Africa, stating that there is no evidence to suggest that the former president wished to be buried in Zambia.



Diamond TV