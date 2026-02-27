UPDATED – Zambian Govt, US Embassy Tight-Lipped On Controversial Health Deal Linked To Sensitive Health Data, Rare Earth Minerals





The Zambian Government and the United States of America have both remained tight-lipped over a controversial $1billion health funding deal that many believe seeks to give the US access to citizens’ health data, and a push for America to access Zambia’s rare mineral wealth.





In a dismissive response to a press query, the United States Embassy Public Affairs Section in Zambia, wrote to KBN TV: “thank you for your inquiry, we refer you to the Ministry of Health.”





State House Communication Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, could neither respond to a press inquiry sent to him nor answer follow up calls seeking to confirm international media reports that Zambia had rejected the proposed $1bn health funding linked to citizen’s data access and rare earth minerals.





Post publication, Hamasaka responded in a WhatsApp text saying “As far as I know, negotiations are still ongoing. But get more details from the Ministry of Health.”





But a Ministry of Health official, told KBN TV separately that “there will be no comment yet on this story.” Another anonymous source close to the deal told KBN TV “as far as we are concerned, the deal is still on the table as we have not received anything to the contrary from the Government of Zambia.”





Speculation is rife over the reasons why President Hakainde Hichilema recently fired former Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima unceremoniously.

Some sections of society have tried to frame Muchima, accusing him of not voting for Bill 7, contrary to Parliament records showing that 135 MPs voted (Yes) with zero record of anyone voting (No). This record proves that the former Health Minister, voted for the divisive and hard fought Bill 7.





On February 19, 2026, two civil society organisations: Chapter One Foundation and LCK Freedom Foundation, appealed to the Government of the Republic of Zambia to immediately publish the MoU purported to have been signed with the USA Government in relation to health aid to Zambia.





The two organisations demanded that the UPND administration must ensure that any health aid agreements respect the Constitution of Zambia, protect the privacy and dignity of citizens, and prioritise the health and welfare of ordinary Zambians above all other interests.





Although several sources talked to believe no MoU has been signed yet, the silence from both the U.S Government and the UPND administration about the contents of an MoU kept secret from public scrutiny, has sparked speculation that America is proposing a very predatory deal.





“It’s a very bad deal, but we don’t have an option for the health sector if the USA doesn’t give us the money. We don’t have a plan B. I’m very curious to know how Zimbabwe will navigate their health problems, they must have a plan B,” another source close to the deal said.





In May 2025, the United States announced plans to cut $50 million in assistance for medicines and medical supplies due to the unaddressed systematic theft of such products.





However, the USA, which was critical of the UPND administration and cancelled support to the health sector, has suddenly rebound with quiet overtures to negotiate a new health deal laden with selfish commercial interests, according to those who have had sight of the proposed MoU.





“The US Government was too quick to announce the USD 50 million aid cut to the Zambian health sector citing corruption. The Trump administration later realised that without a viable health deal, it had weakened its bargaining power to access rare earth minerals to counter the scale and influence of China in exploiting Zambia’s mineral wealth. That’s why the U.S came back to the negotiating table with a USD1.5billion bait as support to the health sector,” an international analyst told KBN TV.





The U.S backpaddled after a high-level U.S. government delegation visited Lusaka to “chart a new course for U.S. health assistance to Zambia. The delegation-initiated discussions on the provision of significant new grant assistance from the United States to support health systems and services in Zambia over the coming five years,” the US Embassy in Zambia, announced on its website on November 17, 2025.





“This is about technological control, the USA cannot continue to have their things manufactured in China. The Zambia, USA health deal is critical to the management and control of rare earth minerals,” a source close to the USA deal told KBN TV.





Kenya and Zimbabwe Rejected the Deal



In December last year, Kenya’s High Court suspended the implementation of the country’ MoU signed with the United States following a challenge from the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) and local Senator Okiya Omtatah.





COFEK argued that the agreement contravened Kenya’s Data Protection Act, Digital Health Act, Health Act, and new data regulations that protect citizens’ health data.





In neighbouring Zimbabwe, the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration this week rejected a US health deal that would have provided $367m (£272m) in funding over five years because of Washington’s demand for sensitive data.





The decision came to light after a government memo from December leaked, revealing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa felt the deal was “lopsided”.





A government spokesman has since revealed that the US was demanding access to biological samples for research and commercial gain but said it was not willing to share the benefits for future vaccines and treatments.





In light of actions taken in Kenya and Zimbabwe, where the “lopsided” and intrusive deals were rejected, Zambia risks being perceived weak and unable to protect both citizens and its sovereignty should the Hichilema administration sign such a predatory deal.





In January 2026, the United States government announced a travel ban into the United States for Zambian citizens on B1/B2 visitor visas.





Analysts say, such sanctions don’t give the U.S government any moral right or leverage to negotiate outrageous commercial deals with a nation its punishing diplomatically.