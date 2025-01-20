Zambian heart patient stuck at Kakande Ministries  in Uganda

Rev. Walter Mwambazi wrote:

On the Zambian heart patient stuck at Kakande Ministries 樂

Are you telling me that  the Prophet with his millons $$ can’t help him return to Zambia and  they can’t waive the “consultancy fees” to see him and “pray for him”? Where are the brand ambassadors like Wycliff Mwamba to help? 類

Afterthought



What I am about to write here shall invite me the usual insults and back lash so warning, you are welcome to disagree with me, even strongly, but don’t hurl insults, just say why you support.





For me this man is a charlatan, simple. And he is one of the view I have openly called that in the past.



Here are my simple answers to the three items raised





✍ The Prophet with his millons $$ can’t help him return to Zambia?



That’s a joke. The “Ministries” serve one purpose, to “milk” anyone that travels there. And since many of our people are soooo gullible and operate with a sheeple mindset, they go there.



Let me be blunt. There is NO HEALING! I can assure you like a bunch of other such “men of God” they screen all cases BEFORE they even do any so called testimony or prayer. If anyone has terminal illnesses, they NEVER SEE THEM or even parade them.





I know a number who’ve been there, come back and died. It’s so sad that people think they can get anything there. Keep watching and you’ll tell me.



Note: Kaili apa manje with all this “bad PR” they will quickly come up with some gimmick to “see him” and “pray for him”. But since the gentleman has a terminal illness, that’s “bad for business” so let’s wait and hear how they pull this one off to “save face”!





✍ They can’t waive the “consultancy fees” to see him and “pray for him”?



And lose money? No ways! Everything at that ministry is rigged to get money spent. That is the whole idea.



From commissions for “agents”, the buses, the lodges and accommodation, the food, the memorabilia and even the trinkets (holy water and oil) are serious money spinners.





It’s never been about helping. Anytime you see those “helping” videos, it’s PR. Simple!



But kaili we are “fighting the anointing!” As we say in Zambia, ni zanu, muzatipeza! (That’s your own business, you’ll find us here)!



 Where are the brand ambassadors like Wycliff Mwamba to help?



Well I don’t know why they don’t just get together and help. Surely there is a big number of people who have benefitted from this ministry before, not so?





Why not get money, put them together end intervene? What about Wycliff Mwamba and Mwizukanji? Don’t they have more than enough money to help? And what about all those big names and influencers who have been to Uganda?



Wonders shall never cease.



For me it’s all a big scam being run there. They are just taking advantage of vulnerable persons under very immensely trying trials. And when I think about it, who is the worse “devil” here according to the faithful supporters, yours truly for warning you not to waste your money and resources going there, or themselves for taking advantage of desperate people to fleece them of their last funds?





This is so tragic!



I shall continue warning, that’s my sacred duty!



You’ve heard 



PS: Latest developments are that he was finally assisted, like I suspected. Nobody from that ministry would want such bad press, so it’s a face saver!



Don’t fall for this ministry! I have a colleague who had cancer who went there for prayers and died four months later!





He is one among several. Let’s not lie!



PPS: Latest comments suggest he is a conman who was trying to scam Zambians. So which is the true story here? Someone posted and said it was addressed and was an update for them.



So which, the scamming story, or Kakande Ministries intervened and helped him out?



I am waiting