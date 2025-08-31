Zambian Lives at Risk: The Peril of a Government’s Dismissive Stance.

The alarming health alert which was issued by the United States government, which led to the immediate evacuation of its personnel from Kitwe, Chambishi, and surrounding areas, has cast a harsh light on a painful truth. While the U.S. acted swiftly to protect its citizens from a toxic mine spill, the Zambian government’s response has been marked by a dangerous and dismissive stance , raising a critical question: is the health of Zambians less important than that of foreign nationals?

The crisis began in February 2025 when a tailings dam at Sino Metals Leach Zambia burst, releasing a torrent of highly acidic and toxic waste. The sheer scale of the disaster was staggering, with an estimated 1.5 million liters of effluent poisoning the Mwambashi River, a tributary of the vital Kafue River, which is a key water source for a significant portion of the country. This catastrophic event was a clear and present danger to aquatic life and the livelihoods of communities downstream.

Initially, the government, through the Zambia

Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), acknowledged the spill and issued an environmental restoration order. However, a full six months later, an independent assessment revealed the situation was far more dire than initially reported. The spill was estimated to be 30 times worse, with about 1.5 million tons of toxic sludge containing dangerous levels of arsenic, cyanide, and uranium. The U.S. Embassy’s health alert was based on these new findings, which also warned that the contaminants could become airborne, posing an even wider threat.

Instead of heeding the U.S. warning and issuing a national health alert, the Zambian government chose to dismiss it as unfounded. The Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, and the Minister of Water Development, Collins Nzovu, publicly stated that the water was safe and met international standards. In a now-infamous and deeply concerning act, some officials appeared on state media, drinking water from the affected area in a misguided attempt to prove their claims. That was not a moment of reassuring leadership but a painful display of disregard for public safety. The dismissive stance by UPND on the matter, puts political image before the well-being of the people, and has created a perilous situation.

When a foreign entity provides an evidence-based warning and takes decisive action, while your own government responds with shallow acts of defiance, it erodes trust and sends a clear message that citizens’ lives are secondary. The government’s failure to inform and protect its people is not just a policy misstep; it is a profound betrayal of its most basic responsibility.

The Sino Metals spill is more than just a mining accident; it is a life-threatening health crisis that has been dangerously downplayed. By failing to act decisively and transparently, the government has placed countless Zambian lives in jeopardy. Communities along the affected rivers are not just statistics; they are families who deserve a clear plan for clean water, proper medical testing, and assurance that their government values their health and safety.

The government must urgently come forward with a comprehensive plan to protect its people, hold the polluting company accountable, and ensure that such a disaster never happens again. It is a time for genuine leadership, not political theatrics. As the “Struggle Continues,” the plea from Zambians is clear: our lives matter too. It is time for the government to take responsibility and act accordingly.

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province