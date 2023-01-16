ZAMBIAN MAN FORCIBLY MARRIES HIS OWN 6 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER FOR 4 MONTHS!!

Hon Buumba Malambo-child activist writes…

Started the day with a very heartbreaking and sad situation. A mother brought a very sad and disturbed 6 year old to me this morning for counseling and to help her open up. The mother is a fish trader so she went at one of the borders and was there for 4 months, she left her 6 year old daughter with the biological father who is a carpenter. Immediately the mother left, the father took advantage of the mother’s absence and the very night he sexually abused the daughter.

The 4 months the mother was away he literally made the daughter the wife, according to the little girl the father would sexually abused her 2-4 times a day and he would make her do the most obscene things. He would force her to shave his private parts, armpits and force her to massage him. He literally made her a wife and would force his 6 year old blood daughter to sleep naked on the same bed with him every night in all the 4 months the mother was away.

She narrated that the first night he came to her room she creamed for help and she pooped due to fear and he beat her up with a belt, worse made her eat her own poop and warned her never to shout again. After the abuse he made her wash the bloody blankets and clothes. He would lock her inside the house and threaten her with a knife if she told anyone or shouted for help. When the mother returned, she noticed that the daughter was so withdrawn and extremely sad.

She questioned the daughter but she didn’t not say anything for fear of being killed by her father. After a week the mother decided to go for church on a Sunday but left her chitenge and decided to go back and collect it that’s when she found the husband sexually abusing the 6 year old daughter on their matrimonial bed. She quickly ran out of the house and alerted the family and neighbours. The family came and sat them down trying to negotiate that the issue be sorted out internally. The mother is devastated and doesn’t know what to do! She is in a state of shock and panic.



I really feel sorry for the little girl so innocent and so young to see the eyes of the devil.

So much rape and defilement going on in homes it is so rampant that if a door to door Research was done the government would set an alert and start a very serious campaign against rape and defilement for the sake of the girl children, unfortunately even the boy child is being sodomized, the work is bigger than what we imagine.

So many monsters on the streets preying on our babies and they are rooming very free on the streets after the act of rape and defilement and It has become very scary.

Parents and guardians should really check the statistics before they trust their girl children with any man!!