ZAMBIAN MONEY IN KAMPALA UGANDA BUILDS THE BIGGEST SHOPPING MALL IN CENTRAL AFRICA …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This information is trending again after many years when CK revealed to the nation , then the investigative wings thought he had taken a cup of wine . it is not yet officially mentioned by the govt of this country to justify whether there is a crime or not , the power of social media led to the removal of many presidents around the world, zambians are not inferior to these global services which have dynamically transformed the world by changing the mindsets , it is believed the internet aspect is the eighth wonders of the world .

There is no secrete under the sun , there is no place too far , information is always at the people’s finger tips . It will be very interesting in the few days to come to know who took zambian money to Uganda to build such a huge mall ? , It is amazing to know where this money came from and how it was being transfered to build this multifacility complex . In Zambia we don’t deny people to do business , therefore no one is prevented from constructing any business premise anywhere in the world .

The zambian owner of this shopping mall should be a reliable investor in UGANDA with a reputable business history in Zambia , this investment should not have started from UGANDA but in Zambia under a very common name which has been seen to do very well in the business circles of this country . What will make zambians think money was stolen from this country to build this huge shopping mall ?, When the owner is known to have the credibility to do so ,if the personality has no successful business records in Zambia , he must be declared as another thief as those who are being persued .

This is why I’ve been telling many zambians that change of govt is one of the best civic games to know what has been going on the country in hiding assets . Zambians should be very patient and wait to know who the owner of this huge shopping mall in UGANDA is ?, It is important that we get the actual value of this mall and know if this money was just stolen out of the country , it will allow us know how many zambians were deprived of services and other obligatory goods to improve lives . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY