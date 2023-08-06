ZAMBIAN OFFICERS GRADUATE FROM ZIMBABWE DEFENCE UNIVERSITY

By Buffalo Reporter

Two Zambian officers graduated at the Zimbabwe National Defence University’s 4th graduation ceremony on August 4, 2023, which was graced by President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and Chancellor of the ZNDU, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Colonel George Hatyoka of the Zambia Army and Colonel Victor Chisani of the Zambia Air Force were part of the National Defence Course (NDC) Course 11/2022, which included various faculties.

The NDC is a military strategic course whose aim is to develop the officer’s leadership competencies, analytical skills, and knowledge of defence and national security matters for assignments at the strategic policy formulation level.

The course attracted 35 participants (1 from Botswana, 1 from Malawi, 1 from Mozambique, 1 from Namibia, 2 from Nigeria, 1 from Pakistan, 1 from South Africa, 1 from Tanzania, and 2 Zambian officers), while the rest were from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Correctional Services, and the Zimbabwe Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

NDC was structured in four terms, which were broken down into term One: Foundational theories and Zimbabwe domestic studies, term two: international security studies, Term three: national National studies; and term four: Covered National Defence building.

The ceremony was witnessed by Zambia’s Defence Attaché to Zimbabwe, Colonel Maggie Nakamba, and family members.