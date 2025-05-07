Uphill Battle to Amend the Constitution.



Zambian Parliament: UPND Faces Uphill Battle to Pass Constitutional Amendment



Current Parliamentary Composition



As of 2025, Zambia’s National Assembly comprises 167 seats, with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) holding 93 seats . The main opposition, the Patriotic Front (PF), has 55 seats, while independent members and smaller parties hold 14 seats, and 1 seat remains vacant .





Constitutional Amendment Requirements

To pass a constitutional amendment, Zambia’s constitution mandates a two-thirds majority (111 votes) in the National Assembly . The UPND’s current 93 seats mean they require an additional 18 votes to secure passage.





Challenges for the UPND

1. Opposition Resistance:

The PF has historically opposed amendments perceived as consolidating executive power, as seen in their rejection of the 2020 “Bill 10,” which failed with only 105 votes .



2. Independent MPs:

While 12 independents could theoretically bridge the gap, past trends show they rarely align uniformly with the ruling party .



3. Floor-Crossing

Controversies: Recent attempts to declare PF seats vacant over alleged “crossing the floor” were dismissed by the Speaker, who ruled such decisions fall under judicial—not parliamentary—authority .





Potential Outcomes

– Failure: Without securing 18 extra votes, the bill will likely fail, mirroring the PF’s 2020 defeat.

Negotiations: The UPND could lobby independents or smaller parties, but polarization makes this difficult .

-Political Fallout: A failed amendment may fuel accusations of UPND overreach, while success could trigger protests .





Recent Developments



The UPND gained the Pambashe seat in a February 2025 by-election, slightly improving their numbers .



The Lumezi Constituency by-election (scheduled for June 2025) following Munir Zulu’s conviction could further shift dynamics .





Conclusion

Given the UPND’s slim margin and opposition cohesion, the amendment’s passage appears unlikely unless unprecedented cross-party support emerges. Historical precedent and current tensions suggest a protracted legislative battle ahead.



By Moshed Israel.