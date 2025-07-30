Zambian presidential hopeful, Harry Kalaba, gains diplomatic momentum ahead of 2026 elections



As Zambia approaches a critical general election in 2026, Harry Kalaba, leader of the opposition Citizens First Party and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, is emerging as a leading figure in the country’s democratic renewal. Kalaba’s recent diplomatic outreach across East Africa and Europe signals his intention to strengthen Zambia’s regional integration and reposition the nation as a reliable partner on the global stage.



In a high-level regional tour, Mr. Kalaba met with veteran Kenyan political leader Raila Odinga, held diplomatic consultations with officials from the American Embassy in Uganda, and engaged with the European Union Delegation. These meetings reflect growing international interest in Kalaba’s candidacy and his reform-driven agenda focused on transparency, economic inclusion, and democratic integrity.





“Zambia’s challenges — from youth unemployment to public debt and governance deficits — require not only domestic resolve but also international cooperation,” Kalaba stated. “We are engaging global partners to restore Zambia’s international standing and attract the investment and policy partnerships needed to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.”





Kalaba, widely known for his principled resignation from the former government over corruption concerns, brings a strong record of ethical leadership and diplomacy. As Foreign Affairs Minister, he helped steer Zambia through a period of political transition and represented the country with distinction on the international stage.





His growing support from regional leaders and Western diplomats is viewed by analysts as a signal of confidence in his ability to offer a credible, progressive alternative to Zambia’s current political establishment. Kalaba’s platform emphasizes sustainable development, investment in education and infrastructure, and improved governance mechanisms to ensure equitable resource distribution.





With Zambia’s political climate increasingly volatile and public trust in state institutions waning, Kalaba’s international engagements suggest a deliberate effort to foster stability and rebuild confidence — both at home and abroad.



Credit: Eglobslnews